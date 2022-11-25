U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,804 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,148,000. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

TBF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. 52,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.