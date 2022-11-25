U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,121 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

RTX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $97.42. 29,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,996. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

