Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.3% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.02. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,998. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.25.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

