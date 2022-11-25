UBS Group Raises Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $58.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

LNT stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

