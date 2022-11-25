UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UGI Stock Down 3.7 %

UGI stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

