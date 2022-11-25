Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 892.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,198. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.51 and a 200-day moving average of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

