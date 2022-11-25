Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $61.56 million and $1.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,508.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00687788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00241527 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00060191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19253665 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $888,639.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

