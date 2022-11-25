Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $60.40 million and $800,729.99 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20596982 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $961,151.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

