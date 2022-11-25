UNC Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UNC Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 100.0% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UNC Management Company Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $188,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWD traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $157.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,474. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.