uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 55,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 736,241 shares.The stock last traded at $26.89 and had previously closed at $26.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.96.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

