United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 5.7%

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 247,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,691,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $4,222,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 81.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

