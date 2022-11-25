United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $67.41

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.41, but opened at $69.18. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $68.46, with a volume of 18,797 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 62.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

