UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $8.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,667. The company has a market cap of $503.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $438.21 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.19 and its 200 day moving average is $515.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.