UNIUM Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $141.05 million and approximately $868.60 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $48.50 or 0.00293255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 50.80895438 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $855.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

