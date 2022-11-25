USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $126.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

