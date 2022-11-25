USS Investment Management Ltd Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

