USS Investment Management Ltd Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

