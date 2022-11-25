USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after acquiring an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

