USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.97. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

