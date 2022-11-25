USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,495 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

