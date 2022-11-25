USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,084 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average is $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

