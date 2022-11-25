USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,855 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $176.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,799,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,812. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.