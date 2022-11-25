USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 224.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $218,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

