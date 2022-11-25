Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

