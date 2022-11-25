VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 479,622 shares.The stock last traded at $45.25 and had previously closed at $45.28.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3,411.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,072,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

