Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,841 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

