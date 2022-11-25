Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.90. 296,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 390,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $104,709,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,489,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,989,000 after buying an additional 914,169 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,923,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,875,000 after buying an additional 230,209 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,624,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,153,000 after buying an additional 185,591 shares during the period.

