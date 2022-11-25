Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $694,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

