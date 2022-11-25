Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,416 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $139.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.