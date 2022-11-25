Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,624. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

