Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

