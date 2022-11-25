Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTWRF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

