Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,877 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $106,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $578.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.