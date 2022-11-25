Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 10,022 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6,681.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,481. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

