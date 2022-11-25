Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.59. 12,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

