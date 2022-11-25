Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 307.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of MDYV stock remained flat at $67.80 during trading on Friday. 90,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

