Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 430.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $11,148,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,174,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,941,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,113 shares of company stock worth $28,803,534. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,070. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $124.52.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

