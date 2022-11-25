Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DELL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 12,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,614. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

