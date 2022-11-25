Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $440.89. 15,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.62 and its 200-day moving average is $353.88. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

