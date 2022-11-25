Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,889,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,891,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130,858 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,755,000.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,277. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.08. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

