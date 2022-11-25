Venus BUSD Market Cap Hits $58.60 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $55.47 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174814 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68,001,660.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

