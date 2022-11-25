Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 10% This Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $152.16 million and approximately $20,277.46 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $70.78 or 0.00429597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

