Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,696.09

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $31,696.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,541.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00469796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00120018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00823103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00697603 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00240523 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,524,935 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

