Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 251,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.34 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

