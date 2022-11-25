Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 165 ($1.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.36) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 210 ($2.48).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 171.30 ($2.03) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.45. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59).

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

