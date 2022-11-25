Vow Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $127.97 million and $568,372.13 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vow has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

