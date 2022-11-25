Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Outperform”

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 144,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

