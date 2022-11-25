Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Outperform”

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.07.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walt Disney (DIS)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.