Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,522. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $369.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

