WAXE Price Tops $59.91 on Top Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $209,622.75 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.91 or 0.00362314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.01 or 0.08560460 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00479473 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,862.61 or 0.29417633 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.