WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.80

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.80 ($3.88) and last traded at €3.86 ($3.94), with a volume of 398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.86 ($3.94).

The stock has a market cap of $580.86 million and a PE ratio of 43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.37.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

